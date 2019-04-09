Farmer robbed, killed in outer Delhi

New Delhi

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 09: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a 65-year-old farmer and bludgeoning him to death in outer Delhi's Alipur, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Naveen, a resident of Tajpur village, they said.

The matter came to light on April 7 when the son of the deceased Ravinder Singh found him lying in an injured condition at a cattle shed and reported about it to police.

Singh suffered critical head injuries and a blood-stained farm tool was found lying next to him, police said.

2 arrested for honey trapping people,extorting them

He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital in Narela where he was declared brought dead, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) said.

Investigations revealed that Singh used to sleep alone at the cattle shed and was last seen on April 6 at around 9 pm, he said.

A murder case was registered and investigation was taken up. Eight teams were formed to check the CCTV footage of the entire village and men with criminal records, drug addicts, relatives of the deceased, call details of the suspects were also analysed, the officer said.

In one of the CCTV footage, Naveen was spotted following which he was apprehended and interrogated during which he confessed about his involvement, he said. Robbed cash worth Rs 26,072, blood-stained cloth of the deceased, a blood-stained brick and a wire used for strangulation were also recovered, police said.

PTI