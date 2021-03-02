ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 6,552 Upper Division Clerks and Stenographers posts

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 02: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for the post of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer.

    As per the official notification, around 6,552 will be filled by the ESIC. Out of which, 6,306 vacancies for the post of upper-division clerk and ESIC will be recruiting 246 candidates for the stenographer post.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    All those candidates who wish to apply can make the payment through online mode after the release of detailed notification, which is expected to be released in the month of March/April. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

    ESIC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

    Stenographer: Candidates must have passed 12th class or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

    Upper Division Clerk/ Upper Division Clerk Cashier: Candidates must have degree from a recognised University or equivalent; Should have working knowledge of computer including use of Office suites and databases.

    ESIC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit: Candidates applying for the post of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer must be between 18 to 27 years. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

    ESIC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

    The recruitment will be done on the basis of written examination/seniority cum fitness/ Limited Departmental Competitive Examination while for stenographer posts, selection of eligible candidates will be done by the direct recruitment process.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 18:36 [IST]
    X