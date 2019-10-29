EPFO SSA 2019 result declared: Update on main exam date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The EPFO SSA 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The online recruitment process for the Social Security Assistant vacancies began on July 21, 2019. The phase-I exam for the direct recruitment was conducted on August 31, 2019, and a total of 22,229 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase-II exam.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted will appear for the main exam to be conducted on November 14, 2019. The exam would comprise 153 questions of 230 marks. Negative marking of one fourth will be done for every wrong answer. The results are available on epfindia.gov.in.

Full list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II exam: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Recruitments _PDFs/SSA_Result_2019.pdf

How to check EPFO SSA 2019 result:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout