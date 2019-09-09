EPFO Assistant Result 2019 result date: Official update awaited

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 is yet to be released. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

While it was expected that the results would be declared last week, there was no update on the same. The last update on the EPFO is about the direct recruitment exam to the post of SSA. The admit card for the same was however released in August.

There is no official confirmation on the dates of there result as of now and the official website too has no indication of the same. The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

General: 75-85

EWS-73-77

OBC-70-75

SC-68-70

ST-65-69

How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the assistant prelims result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout