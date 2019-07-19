EPFO assistant recruitment 2019 admit card date confirmed, link to download

New Delhi, July 19: The EPFO assistant recruitment 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The prelims exam will be conducted on July 30 and 31 2019. The admit card would be released on July 20 2019. A total of 280 posts will be filled up through this examination. The admit card once released will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

How to download EPFO assistant recruitment admit card:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout