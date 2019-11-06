EPFO Assistant Marks and Scorecard 2019 released: Check direct link region wise

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The EPFO Assistant Marks and Scorecard 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the the EPFO Assistant Result was declared in the month of October 2019 after much delay.

There had been a lot of speculation around the results and what had led to confusion among the lakhs of candidates is that there was no official confirmation on the same for a long time.

A total of 3,049 candidates had been shortlisted for the next round ie the mains exam.

The cut off marks have also been released category-wise for GEN/EWS/SC/ST/OBC/ PwD candidates. The main exam would be conducted on November 7 2019. Candidates would be asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English language, and General/ Economy/Financial Awareness sections. The marks and scorecard is available on epfo.in.

Region wise link to check EPFO Assistant Marks and Scorecard 2019: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/ Recruitments_PDFs/Exam_SSA_Marks_316.pdf