ECIL jobs for diploma: 28 ECIL Scientific Assistant vacancies announced; Walk-in-interview on Aug 26

New Delhi, Aug 15: ECIL jobs for Diploma Holders have been announced and 28 Scientific Assistant vacancies have been announced for which a walk-in-interview would be held in Delhi on August 26, 2019. ECIL Scientific Assistant recruitment notification download link is given below.

ECIL Scientific Assistant jobs require three years of work experience post completion of diploma.

ECIL Scientific Assistant salary, ECIL application form download:

ECIL Scientific Assistant requires a first class Diploma in Engineering with at least 60% aggregate marks from any recognized institution. Salary of ECIL Scientific Assistant on contract basis would be Rs 18,460/-pm.

ECIL Scientific Assistant notification download: Click Here

ECIL Scientific Assistant notification application form download: Click Here

Steps to apply for ECIL jobs:

Go to www.ecil.co.in/walkins.html

Download application for corresponding to Advertisement no.31/2019 by clicking on view application link.

Take a printout and fill up the form by entering basic details, educational qualifications and work experience details.

Affix a passport size photo.

Carry duly filled in application along with all original certificates in support of date of birth, qualification, experience and caste etc. Attend written test / practical test between 09:00 hrs. to 11:00 hrs. at the below given address on Aug 26, 2019.

ECIL Zonal Office, D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi -110 028.