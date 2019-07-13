  • search
    DU third cut-off: Over 52,000 students take admission

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 13: Over 52,000 students have taken admission in the Delhi University after the third cut-off list was announced.

    According to data shared by the varsity, 42,547 students from the CBSE board have taken admission, followed by 1,895 from the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1,182 from the Board of School Education, Haryana.

    File photo of Delhi University
    The other two boards which are in the top five lists are the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan and the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education at 821 and 637, respectively.

    Till now, 52,822 students have taken admission while the number of cancellations stands at 8410.

    As many as 1,260 students have withdrawn their admission.

    DU Admission 2019: Third cut-off sees marginal decline

    According to the data, 10,544 male students and 18,662 female students have enrolled in the varsity till now.

    This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

    The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released.

    The fourth cut-off list will be released on Sunday.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 8:19 [IST]
