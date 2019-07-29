  • search
    DU Admission 2019: A big challenge for outstation students

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 29: After battling cut-throat competition to secure admission in the Delhi University, several outstations students, in their first week in college, are tackling new challenges -- food, accommodation and language barriers.

    Over 68,000 admissions have taken place in Delhi University colleges and more than 50 per cent of students in undergraduate courses are from outside Delhi, according to a Delhi University official.

    The academic session for DU started on July 20.

    For Muskan Jain, who is pursuing BA Political Science (Honours) from Kirori Mal College, accommodation is a major issue as finding a good place to stay is very expensive. Jain said she has to travel from Sonepat which takes two-and-a- half hours on average.

    "Rents for paying guests around Kamla Nagar and Shakti Nagar are too expensive and hostel facilitates are extremely limited. Most of the co-ed colleges don't have a dedicated girls' hostel."

    Mayank Shekhar Pandey from Gorakhpur, who is pursuing BA Sanskrit (Hons) from Ramjas College, echoed her concern about exorbitant rents.

    "I had a lot of problem in finding a decent place to live. It took me a month to find a flat as the rent is not reasonable. It takes me 30 to 40 minutes to reach my college. I don't have many facilities and have to cook, do my laundry and also clean the house."

    "When I was in Gorakhpur, I didn't have any financial restrictions but since I am living on my own now, I am given a fixed pocket money from which I have to pay my rent, transportation expenses and manage daily expenses," Pandey said.

    Edwin Kipchirchir Kiptoo, who is from Kenya and is pursuing MSc in Chemistry from Kirori Mal College, has to deal with the language barrier, besides facing accommodation issues.

    "Since there are limited accommodations, it is really tough. For now, I am living someplace twenty minutes away from college. However, I am going to opt for a hostel in college. The admission process is another problem as I am not familiar with the process," Kiptoo said.

    Ragashree Sengupta from Bengaluru, who is pursuing BA English (Honours), is also struggling with the language barrier while navigating college life in a new city.

    "Being from South India, the biggest problem is the language barrier as Hindi is not widely spoken in Bengaluru," Sengupta said.

    Some northeastern students complained about feeling alienated in the national capital.

    "I can understand Hindi but can't confidently communicate in it. I already feel alienated after being stared at in just three days of my arrival in the capital," Delphini Sorokhaibam from Manipur, who is pursuing BA English (Honours) from Ramjas College, said.

    Many also find it difficult to adjust to new food habits, especially for those who are not accustomed to the North Indian food.

    "My PG has chhole kulche every single day and it's really unhealthy to have them on a daily basis" said Shyuli Das from West Bengal who is pursuing BCom (Honours) from Daulat Ram College.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
