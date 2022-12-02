'Dry days' in Delhi for 3 days ahead of MCD polls

New Delhi, Dec 02: With Delhi gearing up for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled on December 4, dry days have been announced in the national capital from Friday evening till December 4.

The excise department also restricted the sale of liquor and ordered to close of all liquor and opium vends in the national capital. Further, Delhi will also observe a dry day on December 7, when the counting of votes will take place.

According to an official statement, the Excise department said, "On account of the MCD Election in the NCT of Delhi from 17:30 Hours of December 2 2022 (Friday) to December 4 2022 upto 17:30 Hours (Sunday) and From 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) shall be observed as dry days," ANI quoted the department as saying.

Campaigning wraps up:

Today is the last day for the campaigning. The campaigning for the civic body elections will end today. The political leaders of the BJP, AAP, and Congress have put their all efforts to convince the voters.

This is the first MCD poll after the reunification of three municipal bodies in Delhi. The Centre passed a law to unify the three corporations and reduced the number of wards from 272 to 250. In 2017, the BJP won 181 wards where voting was held, routing the AAP and Congress. The AAP had bagged 48 wards while Congress was restricted to 30 municipal wards.

The saffron party, which has won three consecutive terms, is aiming to continue the winning streak. It is interesting to note that the BJP has emerged victorious in the civic polls despite not being in power in the union territory.

The MCD has 250 wards, which will go to vote on December 4 and the counting of the votes would take place on December 7.

