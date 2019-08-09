DRDO Scholarship for girls 2019: Earn upto 1,86,000 for UG, PG courses; check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 09: DRDO scholarship 2019: The Defence Research Development Organisation has announced exclusive scholarship programme for girls for the Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) programmes.

Aspiring students for Post Graduate programme can get a scholarship of upto Rs 1.86 lakh per annum (Rs 15,500 per month). The undergraduate (UG) students will get a scholarship till Rs 1.2 lakh per annum.

DRDO scholarship is available for courses like Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering, Space Engineering and Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering.

The last date to apply for the DRDO scholarship 2019 is till September 10.

The Official Notification will give further more details.

Seats available

Only 20 seats are available for undergraduate courses scholarship and 10 seats for postgraduate course scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria for Post Graduate

Indian National.

Secured admission to the Ist year of current academic year.

Scored min 60% in BTech/ BE or equiv.

Valid GATE score.

Eligibility Criteria for Under Graduate

Indian National

Secured admission in Ist yearof BTech/ BE or equiv.

Valid JEE (Main) score

The other terms and conditions and details of the scheme are available on the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in), also on AR&DB website (https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/boards/ardb/index.htm)

Selection

The selection of Post Graduate (MTech/ME) scholarship for the first year will be on the basis of valid GATE score, on merit basis.

The selection of Under Graduate (BTech/BE) scholarship will be on the basis of valid JEE(Main) score on merit basis.

DRDO Scholarship 2019: How to Apply

Go to the official site of RAC at rac.gov.in .

. Click on the 'Online Application Form'

Enter the required details and click on register.

Fill the application form and click on submit.

DRDO Scholarship 2019: Selection Process