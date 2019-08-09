  • search
    DRDO Scholarship for girls 2019: Earn upto 1,86,000 for UG, PG courses; check details

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Aug 09: DRDO scholarship 2019: The Defence Research Development Organisation has announced exclusive scholarship programme for girls for the Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) programmes.

    Aspiring students for Post Graduate programme can get a scholarship of upto Rs 1.86 lakh per annum (Rs 15,500 per month). The undergraduate (UG) students will get a scholarship till Rs 1.2 lakh per annum.

    DRDO scholarship is available for courses like Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering, Space Engineering and Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering.

    The last date to apply for the DRDO scholarship 2019 is till September 10.

    The Official Notification will give further more details.

    Seats available

    • Only 20 seats are available for undergraduate courses scholarship and 10 seats for postgraduate course scholarship.

    Eligibility Criteria for Post Graduate

    • Indian National.
    • Secured admission to the Ist year of current academic year.
    • Scored min 60% in BTech/ BE or equiv.
    • Valid GATE score.

    Eligibility Criteria for Under Graduate

    • Indian National
    • Secured admission in Ist yearof BTech/ BE or equiv.
    • Valid JEE (Main) score

    The other terms and conditions and details of the scheme are available on the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in), also on AR&DB website (https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/boards/ardb/index.htm)

    Selection

    • The selection of Post Graduate (MTech/ME) scholarship for the first year will be on the basis of valid GATE score, on merit basis.
    • The selection of Under Graduate (BTech/BE) scholarship will be on the basis of valid JEE(Main) score on merit basis.

    DRDO Scholarship 2019: How to Apply

    • Go to the official site of RAC at rac.gov.in.
    • Click on the 'Online Application Form'
    • Enter the required details and click on register.
    • Fill the application form and click on submit.
    • DRDO Scholarship 2019: Selection Process

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
