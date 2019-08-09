DRDO Scholarship for girls 2019: Earn upto 1,86,000 for UG, PG courses; check details
New Delhi, Aug 09: DRDO scholarship 2019: The Defence Research Development Organisation has announced exclusive scholarship programme for girls for the Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) programmes.
Aspiring students for Post Graduate programme can get a scholarship of upto Rs 1.86 lakh per annum (Rs 15,500 per month). The undergraduate (UG) students will get a scholarship till Rs 1.2 lakh per annum.
DRDO scholarship is available for courses like Aerospace/ Aeronautical Engineering, Space Engineering and Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering.
The last date to apply for the DRDO scholarship 2019 is till September 10.
The Official Notification will give further more details.
Seats available
- Only 20 seats are available for undergraduate courses scholarship and 10 seats for postgraduate course scholarship.
Eligibility Criteria for Post Graduate
- Indian National.
- Secured admission to the Ist year of current academic year.
- Scored min 60% in BTech/ BE or equiv.
- Valid GATE score.
Eligibility Criteria for Under Graduate
- Indian National
- Secured admission in Ist yearof BTech/ BE or equiv.
- Valid JEE (Main) score
The other terms and conditions and details of the scheme are available on the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in), also on AR&DB website (https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/boards/ardb/index.htm)
Selection
- The selection of Post Graduate (MTech/ME) scholarship for the first year will be on the basis of valid GATE score, on merit basis.
- The selection of Under Graduate (BTech/BE) scholarship will be on the basis of valid JEE(Main) score on merit basis.
DRDO Scholarship 2019: How to Apply
- Go to the official site of RAC at rac.gov.in.
- Click on the 'Online Application Form'
- Enter the required details and click on register.
- Fill the application form and click on submit.
- DRDO Scholarship 2019: Selection Process