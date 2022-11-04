DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 04: DRDO recuitment 2022: Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences has invited application for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO.

    Representational Image

    This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 17 posts in the organisation.

    Important Dates
    Commencement of application: 01 NOVEMBER 2022
    Last date of application: 30 NOVEMBER 2022

    Eligibility Criteria

    Graduate / Diploma holderswho had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall NOT eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.
    The period oftraining will be 12 months commencing from execution ofthe contract ofApprenticeship

    Selection Process

    Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the "Medical Fitness Certificate" at the time of joining.

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 23:44 [IST]
    X