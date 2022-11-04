Voting for MCD elections in Delhi to be held on December 04, results on December 07

DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 04: DRDO recuitment 2022: Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences has invited application for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 17 posts in the organisation.

Important Dates

Commencement of application: 01 NOVEMBER 2022

Last date of application: 30 NOVEMBER 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate / Diploma holderswho had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall NOT eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.

The period oftraining will be 12 months commencing from execution ofthe contract ofApprenticeship

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the "Medical Fitness Certificate" at the time of joining.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 23:44 [IST]