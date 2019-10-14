Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs apply online link here; 224 DRDO jobs up for grabs, last date Oct 15
New Delhi, Oct 14: DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link for 224 vacancies is given below and last date is October 15, so hurry. DRDO CEPTAM vacancies are for Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre for the posts of Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk and other posts.
DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link: https://ceptam09.com/
DRDO CEPTAM A&A online application portal will close on 15th October 2019 (17:00 hrs)
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 notification in pdf download: Click Here.
Documents needed to fill-up DRDO CEPTAM online application form (Scanned copies):
- 10th Class or equivalent certificate for age proof.
- EERCertificates [10thClassCertificate:for the postcodes of0701, 0801, 0901, 1001 and 1101.12thClass Certificate: for the postcodes of0301, 0401, 0402, 0501, 0502and0601.]
- Photograph (Use only recent colour photograph taken within last 30 days. Keep 07 copies of the same photograph for future use.)
- Signature on plain white paper.
- Identity proof (ID) (e.g. Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, PAN, Driving License, Govt. issued ID, etc.) which must be carried during the examination and document verification.
DRDO CEPTAM A&A post wise vacancies:
- Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 13 posts
- Administrative Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 54 posts
- Administrative Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
- Store Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 28 posts
- Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
- Security Assistant 'A': 40 posts
- Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3 posts
- Asstt Halwai-cum Cook: 29 posts
- Vehicle Operator 'A': 23 posts
- Fire Engine Driver 'A': 6 posts
- Fireman: 20 posts
How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment 2019:
- Visit drdo.gov.in
- Scroll to Careers and click on Admin & Allied.
- Here click on (CEPTAM) link.
- On this page, click on "CEPTAM-09/A&A Advt."
- You will land on the main page of DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment - Click Here - to go on that page.
- Click on "Online Application for Admin & Allied cadre under CEPTAM-09/A&A Advertisement".
- Click on new registration and create a login and Id.
- Now, click on Login after registration and use new UN/Password generated to log in to this page.
- Fill up and follow instructions
- Submit