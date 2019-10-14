DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs apply online link here; 224 DRDO jobs up for grabs, last date Oct 15

New Delhi

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 14: DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link for 224 vacancies is given below and last date is October 15, so hurry. DRDO CEPTAM vacancies are for Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre for the posts of Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk and other posts.

DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link: https://ceptam09.com/

DRDO CEPTAM A&A online application portal will close on 15th October 2019 (17:00 hrs)

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 notification in pdf download: Click Here.

Documents needed to fill-up DRDO CEPTAM online application form (Scanned copies):

10th Class or equivalent certificate for age proof. EERCertificates [10thClassCertificate:for the postcodes of0701, 0801, 0901, 1001 and 1101.12thClass Certificate: for the postcodes of0301, 0401, 0402, 0501, 0502and0601.] Photograph (Use only recent colour photograph taken within last 30 days. Keep 07 copies of the same photograph for future use.) Signature on plain white paper. Identity proof (ID) (e.g. Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, PAN, Driving License, Govt. issued ID, etc.) which must be carried during the examination and document verification.

DRDO CEPTAM A&A post wise vacancies:

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 13 posts

Administrative Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 54 posts

Administrative Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts

Store Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 28 posts

Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts

Security Assistant 'A': 40 posts

Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3 posts

Asstt Halwai-cum Cook: 29 posts

Vehicle Operator 'A': 23 posts

Fire Engine Driver 'A': 6 posts

Fireman: 20 posts

How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment 2019:

Visit drdo.gov.in

Scroll to Careers and click on Admin & Allied.

Here click on (CEPTAM) link.

On this page, click on "CEPTAM-09/A&A Advt."

You will land on the main page of DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment - Click Here - to go on that page.

- to go on that page. Click on "Online Application for Admin & Allied cadre under CEPTAM-09/A&A Advertisement".

Click on new registration and create a login and Id.

Now, click on Login after registration and use new UN/Password generated to log in to this page.

Fill up and follow instructions

Submit