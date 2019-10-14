  • search
    DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs apply online link here; 224 DRDO jobs up for grabs, last date Oct 15

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link for 224 vacancies is given below and last date is October 15, so hurry. DRDO CEPTAM vacancies are for Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre for the posts of Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant, Clerk and other posts.

    DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link: https://ceptam09.com/

    DRDO CEPTAM A&A online application portal will close on 15th October 2019 (17:00 hrs)

    DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 notification in pdf download: Click Here.

    DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs
    DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs

    Documents needed to fill-up DRDO CEPTAM online application form (Scanned copies):

    1. 10th Class or equivalent certificate for age proof.
    2. EERCertificates [10thClassCertificate:for the postcodes of0701, 0801, 0901, 1001 and 1101.12thClass Certificate: for the postcodes of0301, 0401, 0402, 0501, 0502and0601.]
    3. Photograph (Use only recent colour photograph taken within last 30 days. Keep 07 copies of the same photograph for future use.)
    4. Signature on plain white paper.
    5. Identity proof (ID) (e.g. Aadhaar, Passport, Voter ID, PAN, Driving License, Govt. issued ID, etc.) which must be carried during the examination and document verification.

    DRDO CEPTAM A&A post wise vacancies:

    • Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 13 posts
    • Administrative Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 54 posts
    • Administrative Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
    • Store Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 28 posts
    • Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
    • Security Assistant 'A': 40 posts
    • Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3 posts
    • Asstt Halwai-cum Cook: 29 posts
    • Vehicle Operator 'A': 23 posts
    • Fire Engine Driver 'A': 6 posts
    • Fireman: 20 posts

    How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment 2019:

    • Visit drdo.gov.in
    • Scroll to Careers and click on Admin & Allied.
    • Here click on (CEPTAM) link.
    • On this page, click on "CEPTAM-09/A&A Advt."
    • You will land on the main page of DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment - Click Here - to go on that page.
    • Click on "Online Application for Admin & Allied cadre under CEPTAM-09/A&A Advertisement".
    • Click on new registration and create a login and Id.
    • Now, click on Login after registration and use new UN/Password generated to log in to this page.
    • Fill up and follow instructions
    • Submit

    drdo jobs

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 5:06 [IST]
