DMRC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 12 posts, check details

New Delhi, Mar 11: Delhi Metro (DMRC) in its latest notification under Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for AM and Manager Posts for DMRC project at Patna. These posts to be filled on Direct Recruitment/Deputation/Post Retirement Contractual Engagement basis.

The mode of application is offline.

Important Date:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by 16 March 2020

Vacancy details:

A total of 12 posts are there to be filled through this recruitment drive.

AM (Electrical) Post Code: 01/AM/

Manager (Electrical) Post Code: 02/M/E

Delhi Metro DMRC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Diploma/Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks, from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

The Degree/Diploma must be a full-time regular course.

Pay Scale

AM (Electrical) - Rs. 50000-160000 (The selected candidates will also receive Consolidated Remuneration of Rs 70,180)

Manager - Rs. 60000-180000 (The selected candidates will also receive Consolidated Remuneration of Rs 90,200)

Age Limit

58 years for deputation and direct recruitment, between 58 - 61 years for Post-Retirement Contractual Engagement basis