DMRC CBT Answer Key objections update

New Delhi, Mar 01: The DMRC CBT Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held between February 17 and 21 2020. The last date to submit objections is March 4 2020 at 1.59 pm. After the review of the objections the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will prepare a final answer key based on which the result would be prepared. Those who qualify in the CBT will appear in the second stage CBT.

The answer key is available on https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1891/62785/login.html.