  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    DMRC CBT Answer Key objections update

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: The DMRC CBT Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    DMRC CBT Answer Key objections update

    The exam was held between February 17 and 21 2020. The last date to submit objections is March 4 2020 at 1.59 pm. After the review of the objections the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will prepare a final answer key based on which the result would be prepared. Those who qualify in the CBT will appear in the second stage CBT.

    The answer key is available on https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1891/62785/login.html.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    dmrc answer key

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X