Direct links for RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: The RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Phase 2 exams for all those candidates who have qualified will be held on December 1 and 2, 2019. The Phase-II exam will be conducted in shifts and will have Paper I, Paper-II and Paper III. Paper I and Paper III examination will be objective type and Paper-II, which will be descriptive type. The results are available on rbi.org.

Direct links of RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2019: https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3785