Direct link to download SSC MTS Answer Key

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The SSC MTS Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer key for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam Paper 1 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The exam was conducted between August 1 and August 22 2019. The answer key is a tentative one and candidates can submit their objections if any.

Meanwhile the SSC MTS 2019 result will be declared soon. Over 38 lakh candidates had applied and 19.8 lakh appears for the Multi Tasking Exam. Candidates will be selected through two tier written exams followed by document verification. The tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019.

The results will be declared only in October. Reports suggest that the result could be declared in the second week of October 2019.

The commission had said that despite the tight schedule they have prioritised the conducting of the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of the CGLE. The evaluation of the skill test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and would be completed by November 8, 2019. The result would be released in September.

The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.