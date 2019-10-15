Direct link to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019, steps to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the exam to be held on October 23 2019. The SBI has proposed to recruit 700 apprentices in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh through this recruitment.

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of 70 per cent of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs 8,000 per month whichever is higher. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in/careers.

Direct link to download: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiappesep19/cloea_oct19/browser_error.php

How to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout