Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Elections 2019
Direct link to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019, steps to check
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 15: The SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The admit card has been released for the exam to be held on October 23 2019. The SBI has proposed to recruit 700 apprentices in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh through this recruitment.
The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of 70 per cent of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs 8,000 per month whichever is higher. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in/careers.
Direct link to download: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiappesep19/cloea_oct19/browser_error.php
How to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019:
- Go to sbi.co.in/careers
- Click on the admit card link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download
- Take a printout