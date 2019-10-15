  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019, steps to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: The SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card has been released for the exam to be held on October 23 2019. The SBI has proposed to recruit 700 apprentices in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh through this recruitment.

    Direct link to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019, steps to check

    The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of 70 per cent of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs 8,000 per month whichever is higher. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in/careers.

    Direct link to download: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiappesep19/cloea_oct19/browser_error.php

    How to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in/careers
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 7:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue