    Direct link to download PIGMER MD/MS entrance test result 2019

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The PIGMER MD/MS entrance test result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The entrance exam it may be recalled was conducted on November 30 2019.

    Direct link to download PIGMER MD/MS entrance test result 2019

    It is hereby informed to all the candidates who have appeared in MD/MS entrance test held on 30th November 2019 that the result of the entrance test will be displayed at PGI official website on 09th December 2019 (Monday), the official notification said. The results are available on https://cdn.tcsion.com//EForms/configuredHtml/2650/63226/login.html.

    How to download PIGMER MD/MS Entrance test result 2019:

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 8:32 [IST]
