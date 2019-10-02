Direct link to download LIC AAO Final result 2019: Medical test next

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 02: The LIC AAO Final result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted for the post of Assistant Administrator Officer (AAO). The exam was held in June 2018. The candidates who have cleared the exam will now be called for a medical test. The total number of vacancies available is 590 and those candidates who are selected will be paid between Rs 32,795 to Rs 55,335. Other allowances too would be provided. The results are available on licindia.in.

How to check LIC AAO Final Result 2019:

Go to licindia.in

Click on careers

Click on LIC assistant administrative officer recruitment

Click on 'RESULT OF SHORT-LISTED CANDIDATES FOR PRE-RECRUITMENT MEDICAL EXAMINATION'

A pdf will open

Check with required details

Download

Take a printout