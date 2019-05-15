  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download JEE Main result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: The JEE Main result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The JEE Main paper 2 exam answer keys have already been released. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Arch and B. Planning courses. 69,725 candidates took took part in the exam that was conducted on April 7.

    Direct link to download JEE Main result 2019

    1,80,052 candidates had appeared for the exam in January. The results are available on jeeMain.nic.in.

    How to download JEEM Main result 2019:

    • Go to jeeMain.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jee results

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 8:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue