Direct link to download JEE Main result 2019

New Delhi, May 15: The JEE Main result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The JEE Main paper 2 exam answer keys have already been released. The exam is conducted for admissions to B.Arch and B. Planning courses. 69,725 candidates took took part in the exam that was conducted on April 7.

1,80,052 candidates had appeared for the exam in January. The results are available on jeeMain.nic.in.

How to download JEEM Main result 2019:

Go to jeeMain.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout