    New Delhi, Feb 15: The IBPS SO interview call letter has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The IBPS released the interview call letter for those candidates who qualified the recruitment exam of the specialist officers. The interview admit card link will be available until February 29 2020.

    Direct link to download IBPS SO interview call letter

    The interview call letter has been released for those candidates who have been declared qualified in the IBPS SO main exam. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS SO interview call letter:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Click on the download interview call letter link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View call letter
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:59 [IST]
