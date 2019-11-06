Direct link to check SSC MTS Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The SSC MTS Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. This is almost 3 months after the exam was held that the result is being declared.

The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20, 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC MTS Result 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the MTS result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout