  • search
Trending Balakot Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Over 4,700 candidates had appeared for the exam. A total of three rounds will be conducted and the final skill test round will be qualifying in nature. The result isavailable on ssc.nic.in.

    Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018

    How to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 7:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X