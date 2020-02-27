Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 27: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Over 4,700 candidates had appeared for the exam. A total of three rounds will be conducted and the final skill test round will be qualifying in nature. The result isavailable on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout