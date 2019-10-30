Direct link to check SBI Clerk Main result 2019: Important update on language test

New Delhi, Oct 30: The SBI Clerk Main result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The State Bank of India had conducted the main examination on September 10 and 20 2019. Those candidates who have cleared the main exam will now have to attend a test for knowledge of specified opted language as part of the selection process. This test is being conducted before the appointment.

Those candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be given an appointment. Those candidates who produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet with evidence that they have studied the specified opted local language will not have to undergo the language test. The results are available on sbi.co.in/careers.

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Main result 2019: https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/careers/301020191250_SCO_FINAL_RESULT_03.pdf