Direct link to check RBI Grade B result 2019: Interview dates here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The RBI Grade B result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who have qualified are entitled to appear for the interview. The interview will tentatively commence in Mumbai on January 13 2020. It would go on until the last week of March 2020.

"Mark list & category wise cut-off for the above examination, will be displayed on website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment.

RTI queries regarding furnishing of Phase II Answer keys and dump keys for paper I (ESI) and Paper III (F&M) will be entertained only after the completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of this recruitment," says the official notification. The results are available on rbi.org.in.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B result 2019: https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/ROLL18122019_A1.pdf