Direct link to check NVS Answer Key 2019: Important update on objections

New Delhi, Oct 09: The NVS Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti released the answer keys for the various exams that were held in September and October 2019. The answer key has been released for the CBT held on October 3 2019 for the posts of miscellaneous category of teachers for the subjects, Arts, PET (Male), PET (Female), Music and Librarian. The answer key has also been released for the post of PGT (Maths) that was held on September 17 2019.

Candidates who have objections can raise the same now. The link to submit the objections will remain active till 11.55 pm, October 11 2019. "Objection(s) received through any other mode of communication/channel will not be entertained under any circumstances. If candidates do not submit their objection(s)within stipulated period, such candidates will not have any right for any future legal claim in any court of law for re-evaluation at later stage of selection process," the official notification stated. The answer key is available on navodaya.gov.in and nvsrect2019.org.