Direct link to check LIC AAO Prelims Result 2019: Vacancy details and salary structure

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 07: The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam for the post of AAO was conducted on May 4 and 5 2019. The main exam would be conducted in June. Candidates will be selected for the post of Assistant Administrative officers through a two-tiered exam. The results are available on https://www.licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/Recruitment-of-Assistant-Administrative-Officer-20.

How to download LIC AAO Prelims result 2019:

Go to https://www.licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/Recruitment-of-Assistant-Administrative-Officer-20

Click on the result link

A PDF will open

Check results

Download result

Take a printout

Salary structure:

Rs 32795 per month in the scale of Rs 32795- 1610(14) -55335- 1745(4) -62315 and other admissible allowances

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 590

AAO Generalist: 350

AAO IT: 150

AAO CA: 50

AAO (Actuarial): 30

AAO (Rajbhasha): 5