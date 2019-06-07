Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Direct link to check LIC AAO Prelims Result 2019: Vacancy details and salary structure
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 07: The LIC AAO Prelims Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.
The exam for the post of AAO was conducted on May 4 and 5 2019. The main exam would be conducted in June. Candidates will be selected for the post of Assistant Administrative officers through a two-tiered exam. The results are available on https://www.licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/Recruitment-of-Assistant-Administrative-Officer-20.
How to download LIC AAO Prelims result 2019:
- Go to https://www.licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/Recruitment-of-Assistant-Administrative-Officer-20
- Click on the result link
- A PDF will open
- Check results
- Download result
- Take a printout
Salary structure:
- Rs 32795 per month in the scale of Rs 32795- 1610(14) -55335- 1745(4) -62315 and other admissible allowances
Vacancy details:
- Total posts: 590
- AAO Generalist: 350
- AAO IT: 150
- AAO CA: 50
- AAO (Actuarial): 30
- AAO (Rajbhasha): 5