Direct link to check Calicut University result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Calicut University result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results have been declared for the BCom and BSc students. Due to a heavy load on the servers, the website has not been responding. Students are advised to be patient and wait until the websites starts responding.

Officials have however confirmed that the results have been declared. The results are available on uoc.ac.in.

Direct link to check Calicut University Result 2019: www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php