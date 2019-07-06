Direct link and how to check SSC GD Constable marks 2019

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 06: The SSC GD Constable marks 2019 have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The result, it may be recalled was released on June 20 2019. Those candidates who qualified will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test. The marks have been normalised as per the latest norm.

The call letters for those candidates who have qualified will be issued by the Nodal CAPF. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC GD Constable marks 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the GD marks link

Go to end of PDF document and click on link at the end

Enter required details

Submit

View marks

Download marks

Take a printout