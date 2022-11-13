Delhi University Admission 2022: 3rd merit list for UG courses to be out today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 13: Delhi University UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) is likely to release the CSAS 2022 round 3 allocation list for undergraduate (UG) programmes on Sunday.

    Once declared, the candidates can check and download the DU UG admission round 3 allocation list on the official website.

    In the third round of CSAS, admissions will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW, KM and along with regular admissions.

    To check the CSAS 2022 round 3 list, candidates will have to log in with the CUET application number and password.

    Candidates will have time to accept the allocated seat from November 14 to November 15, 2022.

    Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to November 16, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees is till November 17, 2022.

    The seat upgrade window will open from November 18 and will close on November 19, 2022.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 14:36 [IST]
    X