    Delhi: Tibetan electrocuted at guest house in Majnu ka Tila

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 13: A 31-year-old Tibetan died after being electrocuted at a guest house in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tila area, police said on Monday.

    The deceased, Dolkar, was a receptionist at a guest house here. He used to stay at nearby Aruna Nagar in Majnu Ka Tila area, they said.

    According to a senior police official, the incident occurred on Saturday night when Dolkar had gone to fill water in a cooler in one of the guest house room. He came in contact with an open wire of a cooler placed in one of the galleries and was electrocuted, he said.

    Police were informed about the incident by other staffers. Dolkar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added. He was working with the guest house for the last two years.

    A case has been registered against the owner for negligence at the Timarpur police station. Further investigation is going on, police said.

