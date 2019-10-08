  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019: 554 vacancies, 12th pass job, earn Rs 81,000

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: The Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    There are 554 vacancies in the posts of head constables. Candidates can start applying from October 14 2019 onwards. The online application window will close on November 13 2019. More details are available on delhipolice.nic.in.

    Delhi Police

    Vacancies: 554

    Post name: Head Constable

    Eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess Class 12 pass certificate

    Age Limit: Minimum age 18 as on July 1 2019. Upper age limit is 25. Reserved category to get relaxation as per notification

    Pay scale: Minimum salary, Rs 25,000. Maximum, Rs 81,000

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi police recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue