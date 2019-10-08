Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Elections 2019
Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019: 554 vacancies, 12th pass job, earn Rs 81,000
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 08: The Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.
There are 554 vacancies in the posts of head constables. Candidates can start applying from October 14 2019 onwards. The online application window will close on November 13 2019. More details are available on delhipolice.nic.in.
Vacancies: 554
Post name: Head Constable
Eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess Class 12 pass certificate
Age Limit: Minimum age 18 as on July 1 2019. Upper age limit is 25. Reserved category to get relaxation as per notification
Pay scale: Minimum salary, Rs 25,000. Maximum, Rs 81,000