Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019: 554 vacancies, 12th pass job, earn Rs 81,000

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

There are 554 vacancies in the posts of head constables. Candidates can start applying from October 14 2019 onwards. The online application window will close on November 13 2019. More details are available on delhipolice.nic.in.

Vacancies: 554

Post name: Head Constable

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess Class 12 pass certificate

Age Limit: Minimum age 18 as on July 1 2019. Upper age limit is 25. Reserved category to get relaxation as per notification

Pay scale: Minimum salary, Rs 25,000. Maximum, Rs 81,000