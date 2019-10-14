Delhi Police Constable Recruitment registration 2019: Website to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: The Delhi Police Constable Recruitment registration 2019 will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill in 554 vacancies for the post of head constable. 182 are for female candidates while 372 are for male candidates. Applications can be submitted only in the online mode.

"The Delhi Police has devised a simplified format for the online application procedure and candidate must read instructions "HOW TO APPLY" available on the website. The facility of on-line application (including payment of fees through Netbanking, Credit/Debit Card & UPI) will be available from 14.10.2019 to 13.11.2019 (5:00PM)," the notification said.

Those who wish to make payments through challan of the SBI can do so at the designated branches up to 14.11.2019 provided that the challan has been generated by them before 5:00 PM of 13.11.2019.

"Applications received without the prescribed fee shall not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection will be entertained," the notification said.

An applicant should have passed 10+2 and knowledge of computer typing either in Hindi or English is mandatory. The speed required for typing on a computer is 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 can apply and for the reserved category the age relaxation norms would be as per the norms. Candidates can apply on delhipolice.nic.in.