    Delhi: NGT seeks details of action taken over Jamia Nagar's illegal water supply

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 9: The National Green Tribunal has sought details from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on action being taken against illegal supply of water at Jamia Nagar in the national capital. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DPCC to file an affidavit showing action and not mere proposal or recommendation.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    "The compensation to be recovered must take into account the value of the groundwater extracted and must be deterrent so as to discourage violation. It should be adequate to recover the cost of restoration. If these factors have not been considered, the same be now considered and the amount revised. Basis for determination be indicated," the bench said.

    The tribunal had earlier sought a report from the DPCC which told the bench that the SDM has been asked to take action and compensation of Rs 50,000 was assessed.

    [Furnish report on illegal scrap units at Mayapur: NGT]

    The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident Shahid Khan who alleged that illegal business of water supply was going on at a house at Joga Bai near public library in Jamia Nagar.

    The tribunal has earlier directed the Delhi government to act against unauthorised water extraction in the national capital and directed it to seal the illegal borewells.

    [Schools, colleges will have to pay Rs 5 lakh fine says NGT]

    It had also directed the authorities to mark the borewells which were discharging contaminated water, containing high levels of fluoride and arsenic, in red colour to apprise people that the water was unfit for consumption.

    PTI

