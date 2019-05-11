Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am on polling day, check details here

  • search
    New Delhi, May 11: This election day, you will not have to worry about commuting from one corner of the city to the other. The Delhi Metro will run its trains two hours earlier than regular timing, on May 12 so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility for travelling.

    Representational Image

    Instead of 6 AM the train services will begin from 4am, an official statement said.

    "Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after that, metro trains will run as per normal Sunday schedule though the day," the press release read.

    In addition, trains from Dwaraka Sector 21 towards Vaishali will begin operations at 4.30 am.

    However, after 6:00 AM, the Delhi Metro trains will run as per their normal Sunday timetable throughout the day.
    Meanwhile, the metro trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 station towards Vaishali station will begin operations at 4:30 AM, DMRC stated.

    Delhi Metro's current span is 373 km and 271 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line, and its average daily ridership is about 30 lakh.

    Voting for seven Lok Sabha constituencies - Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi (SC), South Delhi and West Delhi - will be held on May 12. Polling for the sixth phase will begin at 7 am across the city at over 13,000 polling booths across the city.

    Over 1 crore people are eligible to caste their vote this election and will chose the fate of over 150 candidates across 7 constituencies.

