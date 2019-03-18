Delhi: Massive fire at a chemical factory, 20 fire tenders fighting blaze

New Delhi, Mar 18: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Mundka locality of Delhi on Monday. As many as 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said reports.

There are no reports casualties so far.

The chemical factory is located at Swaran Park in Mundka and the efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

In another incident, a minor fire broke out at a shop in Govindpuri. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused successfully, said reports.

In February this year, a massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 17 guests, including a child. The blaze at Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh left 35 people injured.

Five days after the Karol Bagh fire, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested the owner of Hotel Arpit Palace. Rakesh Goel was arrested from the IGI Airport on February 16 after the Delhi Police received a tip off that Goel was returning from Qatar.