    New Delhi, Nov 23: A married man in Delhi allegedly shot his girlfriend to death after an argument and tried to kill himself by shooting in the head but survived. The incident happened at an Oyo hotel in Narela, according to an India Today report.

    The accused has been identified as Praveen alias Situ. After killing the girl, the accused also tried to kill himself. He shot himself in the head, however, he managed to survive. He is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

    Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend, tries to kill self in Oyo hotel
    Representational Image

    The deceased Geeta was taken to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. The accused is also in critical condition.

    Hotel staff said, "The couple had a heated argument, and the man, apparently, in a fit of rage, shot his girlfriend in her chest. After killing her, he also tried to kill himself," reported India Today.

    They had checked into the hotel on Tuesday.

    The accused has a wife named Sushila who lives with their children in a village.

    The accused has a past history of crimes. He was charged with another murder case on September 21 but was later granted bail. He had shot a man, Gaurav, and was sent to jail after the victim's father filed a complaint against him.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 14:24 [IST]
