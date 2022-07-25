Delhi man makes fake call to reach car driver a lesson

New Delhi

Delhi, July 25: A man was arrested for making a fake call to police claiming that someone had pulled a gun on him in Delhi's Mundka, officials said on Monday.

On July 22, Arvind Kumar (39), was riding a motorcycle when a car splashed him with water from a puddle. To teach a lesson to the driver for ruining his clothes, he made the fake call, said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Kumar, who works at a gas agency, called the Mundka police station and alleged that the car driver had pulled a pistol on him. However, when police reached the spot, Kumar was not there and his mobile phone was switched off, they said, according to news agency PTI.

The next day, police contacted him and during enquiry, he admitted that he made the fake call to get back at the car driver.

"To teach a lesson to the car driver, he made a call to police regarding the brandishing of a pistol and thereafter, switched off his mobile phone," Sharma said.

Kumar, a resident of Mundka, was booked under section 182 (giving false information to public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 13:12 [IST]