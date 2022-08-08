India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi: Man beaten up, kidnapped after he fails to repay Rs 20 lakh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 08: A businessman was allegedly abducted and manhandled here after he allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 20 lakh taken from a money lending firm, police said on Sunday.

    The accused Rohit Ahlawat (29) and Mohit Ahlawat (33) have been arrested, they said.

    Delhi: Man beaten up, kidnapped after he fails to repay Rs 20 lakh
    Representational Image

    According to police, Shobhit Agarwal (45) was assaulted by the accused at his office at KG Marg Saturday night.

    23-year-old woman kidnapped by 15 men in TN's Mayiladuthurai | VIDEO23-year-old woman kidnapped by 15 men in TN's Mayiladuthurai | VIDEO

    The victim claimed that the accused barged into his office, threatened him and assaulted him. He said he repaid the loan amount that day.

    "Shobhit also alleged that the accused duo abducted him and later dropped him outside his office," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Comissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

    The matter is being investigated, she said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    kidnapped

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X