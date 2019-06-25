Delhi gangs: 15 criminals of Kapil Sangwan group nabbed from Dwarka

New Delhi, June 25: Delhi Police's Crime Branch has reportedly arrested 15 criminals of Kapil Sangwan gang from the national capital's Dwarka area. Sangwan, who is in jail since 2016, would be released on parole shortly and these 15 had gathred in Dwarka to celebrate it, said reports.

In May, had arrested three criminals from the Kapil Sangwan gang when they were planning to eliminate members of a rival gang led by Manjit Mahal. Many members of the Sangwan gang are wanted in cases ranging from extortion to murder.

Both Kapil and Jyoti Sangwan are in jail in connection with murder cases. In 2018, five membersapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang were arrested from upscale Vasant Kunj area.

In May, notorious gangster Paramjeet Dalal was nabbed by the Delhi Police after an exchange of fire. Paramjeet Dalal was one of the criminals who was in the top-ten wanted persons list released by Delhi Police's Special Cell in 2017.

Sangwan gang, Rajesh Bharti gang, Gogi gang, Thak-Thak gang etc are notorious gangs in Delhi who operate mainly in outer, west and southwest Delhi.

Who all are there in Delhi's top 10 most wanted criminals:

Jitender Gogi was on top of the list released by Delhi Police's Special Cell in 2017 followed by Sandeep Dhillu and Amit Tajpuria at second and third places, respectively. Kuldeep Fajja, Hashim Baba and Rohit Moi were then at fourth, fifth and sixth places, respectively. Paramjeet Dalal was at eight place, while Sanjay Lakra and Samunder Khatri were at ninth and tenth places, respectively. At one point, Rajesh Bharti gang was also a menace in Delhi. But in June 2018, four memers of the Rajesh Bharti gang were gunned down by Delhi Police's Special cell. Six police personnel and one gang member were also injured. The gang leader Rajesh Bharti was also shot dead by the police.