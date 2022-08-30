Delhi: Cyber crime cases see a 110% rise in 2021

New Delhi, Aug 30: The national capital in 2021 witnessed a 110 per cent increase in cybercrime as compared to the previous year, with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data citing sexual exploitation to be the motive behind the highest number of such cases.

According to the data for 2021, most of these cases involved online fraud, online harassment and publication of explicit content among others. The increase comes despite the Delhi Police having created a separate wing for cybercrime as well as a social media centre.

Over 356 cases of cybercrime were reported last year in which most of the offenders were booked for publication and transmission of sexually explicit content. An analysis of the data showed that common motives for the crimes were fraud, sexual exploitation and extortion. Most of the complainants were women or minors aged between 12 and 17.

“We have been registering more cases online after Covid. We have seen an increase in financial fraud and sextortion cases,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) KPS Malhotra said. “We not only take cases from complaints but also take cognisance of social media posts,” he said.