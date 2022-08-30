YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi CM Kejriwal plans to visit Tamil Nadu on September 5

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 and launch schools of excellence there, officials said on Tuesday.

    They said that Kejriwal has been invited by the Tamil Nadu government. "Delhi chief minister will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    CM Kejriwal will launch Tamil Nadu government's school of excellence and 15 model schools," an official said. In April this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited a Delhi government school where officials briefed him on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.

    In 15 days, Jharkhand govt may collapse & fuel prices will go up...says Kejriwal | Top PointsIn 15 days, Jharkhand govt may collapse & fuel prices will go up...says Kejriwal | Top Points

    The DMK leader had said his government has been creating model schools in the southern state on the lines of Delhi and had invited Kejriwal to visit them.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal visit tamil nadu delhi chief minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X