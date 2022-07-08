YouTube
    Delhi: Bodies of 3 youths retrieved from Yamuna

    New Delhi, Jul 8: The bodies of three youths, who had drowned in the Yamuna river in north Delhi's Burari, were retrieved on Friday morning, police said.

    Four people aged between 14 and 20 years had come from Loni to take bath in the river at Sonia Pushta on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

    When they did not reach home in the evening, their families informed the police, he said.

    At the instance of one of their friends, a motorcycle and some clothes were found at the bank of the river.

    Search and rescue operation was started and so far three bodies have been retrieved, the DCP said, adding that the search is in progress.

