Delhi AQI now 'severe plus' at 472; Noida shuts schools

New Delhi, Nov 04: The air pollution in Delhi-NCR continues to worsen amid unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents. As a thick layer of haze covered the Delhi skies on Friday morning, the national capital reeled under 'severe plus' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472. At 7 a.m., the AQI near Noida (UP) was at 562, 550 in ITI Jahangirpuri, 539 in Gurugram (Haryana) and 563 near Delhi University.

In Noida, all schools have been asked to hold online classes for students up to Class 8 till November 8 in view of the increasing pollution in the National Capital Region, according to an official order.

The schools have also been told to hold classes for students of Class 9 to 12 online as far as possible, said the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh. Outdoor activities like sports or meetings will stay completely banned in all schools, the order further stated.

Meanwhile, a central panel directed authorities on Thursday to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in the city and the adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the capital as part of the anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), as reported .

However, BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services have been exempted, according to an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The air quality panel on Thursday said that construction works in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission and pipelines in Delhi-NCR now stand banned. The Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home for employees, the panel added.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a high-level meeting today to discuss the implementation of the curbs on polluting activities under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

