    Delhi Airport receives bomb threat call, turns out to be hoax

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 12: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) on Monday received a call in which a person claimed that he had placed a bomb at Terminal -2.

    Representational Image

    The officials swung into action and evacuated the departure area, said reports. The passengers arriving from other cities were asked to stay in the plane, while a thorough search was carried out. The threat call turned out to be a hoax.

    "A person called up Delhi airport terminal-2 and said he had placed a bomb at the airport. He later denied when police identified him. Police is still carrying out a search as a precautionary measure," DCP Airport told ANI.

    Normalcy at terminal-2 has now been restored.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 23:39 [IST]
