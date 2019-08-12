Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Delhi Airport receives bomb threat call, turns out to be hoax
New Delhi
New Delhi, Aug 12: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) on Monday received a call in which a person claimed that he had placed a bomb at Terminal -2.
The officials swung into action and evacuated the departure area, said reports. The passengers arriving from other cities were asked to stay in the plane, while a thorough search was carried out. The threat call turned out to be a hoax.
"A person called up Delhi airport terminal-2 and said he had placed a bomb at the airport. He later denied when police identified him. Police is still carrying out a search as a precautionary measure," DCP Airport told ANI.
Normalcy at terminal-2 has now been restored.