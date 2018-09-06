Delhi: AAP MLA Sahi Ram Pahalwan fined in 2016 assault case

New Delhi, Sep 6: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on AAP MLA Sahi Ram Pahalwan and two other persons in connection with the assault of a youth in September 2016.

On August 1, the court had held Pahalwan guilty of assaulting a youth in September 2016.The court convicted all three for the offence punishable under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by sharp object), 341 (wrongfully restrain) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and had posted the matter for August 7 for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The complainant had earlier told the Delhi police that a cemented road was being constructed in a lane outside his house in Tekhand.

He had alleged that the MLA had "threatened" the supervisor who was observing the construction to stop work on the intervening night of September 18 and 19, 2016.

He had claimed that he called the MLA and tried to know why he was opposing the construction of the road after which the legislator "threatened" him with "dire consequences".

He had alleged that he had gone to to get medicines with a relative when the MLA along with his accomplices allegedly beat him up.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs