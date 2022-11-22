Delhi: 4 tech students, who beat a pregnant dog to death, held

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 to be released soon

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 22: Delhi police has arrested four students of Don Bosco Technical Institute for beating a pregnant stray dog to death in New Friends Colony, Delhi.

The police said that the students killed the dog as they were bothered by the dog barking at them.

An FIR in this incident was registered by a woman on Saturday. The police registered the FIR under sections 429 and 34 of IPC & 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 at New Friends Colony Police Station in Delhi.

Pregnant street dog beaten to death by Delhi students in viral video

According to the police, the incident took place on October 30. But, video of the incident surfaced later on the internet.

In the video, one can see a group of students allegedly cornering the dog inside a tin shed on the institute's campus. A student can be seen outside the shed with a rod in his hand while the remaining students were capturing the incident from outside.

Group of 20 students of Don Bosco technical institute Zakir nagar killed a pregnant dog ,no action taken till now @DCPSEastDelhi @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/JM1ten2Oyz — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 19, 2022

After killing the dog, one of the students dragged the dog across the field and dumped the animal there.

After the video went viral on social media, animal lovers and activists called for strict action against the accused.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 10:49 [IST]