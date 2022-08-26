YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    DCW seeks action-taken report from Delhi police, a day after girl was shot at by stalker

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 25: A day after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot at and injured by a motorcycle-borne youth in the Sangam Vihar area here, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the city police seeking an action-taken report.

    According to the notice, the DCW has taken suo-moto cognisance of media reports of the case of stalking and attempt to murder of a girl in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi.

    DCW seeks action-taken report from Delhi police, a day after girl was shot at by stalker

    "According to the reports, the girl was shot at by her stalker on Thursday when she was returning to her home from school. It is alleged by the father (of the girl) that the boy had been stalking his daughter for the past few months and a complaint was made in this regard to the local beat constable of the Delhi Police, but no action was taken in the matter," the DCW notice said.

    The Commission has sought a copy of the FIR registered, details of the accused arrested, a detailed action-taken report in the matter and so on, it said. The DCW has asked to provide the information by Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker on Thursday had said the victim, a Class 11 student, received an injury on her shoulder and is out of danger.

    UGC lists 21 'fake' universities, Delhi tops with maximum numberUGC lists 21 'fake' universities, Delhi tops with maximum number

    The girl said while she was coming home from the school, she noticed that three boys on a motorcycle were chasing her. When she reached B-Block, Sangam Vihar, one of them fired at her from the backside and they all ran away.

    She also stated that she knows one of them who was in touch with her through social media, Jaiker had said. Police said the accused is yet to be arrested.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    notice delhi police girl stalker injured dcw

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X