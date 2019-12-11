Date of EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019 and link to download

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 11: The EPFO SSA Mains Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were held on November 14 2019. The results are expected to be declared this month.

    Tentatively it could be released in the third week of December 2019.

    Those candidates who qualify in the Phase II exam will be allowed to appear for the skill test, which would be a computer data entry test.

    The exam is being held to recruit 2,189 Social Security Assistant Posts. The results once declared will be available on www.epfindia.gov.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
